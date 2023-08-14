Southern Africa: Eight Presidents Confirm Participation At SADC Summit

Luanda — Presidents from eight countries have already confirmed their participation in the 43rd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) taking place on the 17 August in Luanda, Angola.

These are Presidents Hage Geingob from Namibia, Félix Tshisekedi ( DRC), Hakainde Hichilema ( Zambia), Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Cyril Ramaphosa ( South Africa), Filipe Nyusi ( Mozambique), Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana) and João Lourenço (Angola), the last who will take over the one-year rotating presidency of SADC.

The information was released Saturday in Luanda by the national secretary of SADC, Nazaré Salvador, during a press conference for the presentation of the summit that will take place under the slogan "human and financial capital: the main factors for sustainable industrialization in the region of SADC".

According to the diplomat, with the exception of the Comoros and Madagascar Islands, sanctioned for non-compliance with the payment of annual quotas, all member countries of the community will take part in the summit.

As an example, Nazaré Salvador said that the delegation of Lesotho will be led by its Prime Minister, while that of the Seychelles will be headed by the Vice-President of that country.

During the one-day event, the Democratic Republic of Congo will hand over the rotating presidency of SADC to the Republic of Angola.

The ordinary summit takes place every year and is attended by the Heads of State and Government of the 16 member states, namely Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The 43rd summit will be preceded by meetings of senior officials and the SADC council of ministers, who prepare the agenda for the Heads of State and Government. OHA/NIC