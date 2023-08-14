Southern Africa: Luanda Hosts SADC Council of Ministers' Meeting

12 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola hosts Sunday the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with a focus on human and financial capital.

The event takes place within the framework of the 43rd Summit of Heads of State and Government of SADC, which takes place on the 17th of this month under the motto: "Human and financial capital: The main factors for the sustainable industrialization of the region.

The meeting is expected to address issues related to the organisation's financial situation, adoption of a strategy for the presentation of candidacies for filling vacancies in the most diverse positions, in the African Union and also at the UN.

The agenda also includes an assessment of the balance of the degree of implementation of the indicative strategic plan for regional development 2022/2023.

Angola will take over from Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at the helm of the organisation until August 2024, during the Summit of Heads of State and Government. FMA/VM/CF/NIC

