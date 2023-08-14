Angola: Ambassador Highlights Consular Management System

12 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Addis Ababa — Angolan Government has invested in new mechanisms for the digital transition of public administration, including the General Consular Management System (SIGGEC), said Saturday the Ambassador Miguel Bembe.

According to the Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union (AU), SIGGEC is a digital platform with the aim of ensuring greater integration, modernisation, decentralisation and operationality of consular services provided to Angolans in host countries.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony to the community, the Angolan permanent representative to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) spoke of the protection of Angolan communities abroad as something of extreme importance, as it constitutes a powerful instrument for projecting the national identity.

On the other hand, the diplomat expressed his complete willingness to interact with community members, in a permanent and inclusive dialogue, and to contribute to the resolution of the most pressing concerns.

He highlighted the role of association in communities abroad as crucial for the defence, mobilisation, integration and promotion of the interests of Angolans.

Miguel Bembe was appointed last March by the Angolan President João Lourenço and took office in April. OHA/CF/NIC

