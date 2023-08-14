Angola: Parliament Speaker Highlights Former MP Monteiro Capunga Feats

12 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira praised Saturday the achievements and contribution of the former deputy Monteiro Pinto Capunga, who died in Lisbon, Portugal, from illness.

In a condolence message reached ANGOP, Carolina Cerqueira considers the former MP as a fearless defender of the noblest ideals of Angolan people, who strongly voiced his conviction for the ideal of a prosperous, developed and reconciled Angola.

"Charismatic and humble figure, who always dedicated to philanthropic and social causes for the benefit of the most needy populations, mainly in the north-east province of Malanje and his homeland, Marimba", reads the message.

According to Speaker, as deputy of the provincial constituency in the 2nd and 3rd legislatures and for the national constituency in the 4th legislature, Monteiro Pinto Capunga left his indelible mark on the pages of the Angolan Parliamentary system.

Carolina Cerqueira addresses, on behalf of the MPs, employees, agents and the National Assembly collective, condolences to the family and friends, hoping that his memory prevails as a fearless and tireless defender of the Angolan Homeland.

Monteiro Pinto Capunga was born in 1961 in the municipality of Marimba, province of Malanje.

He was the owner of the MIAMOP business group.

A MP to the National Assembly and the Central Committee of the ruling MPLA party.

Until his death he was a member of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Malanje. VM/CF/NIC

