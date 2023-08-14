Southern Africa: Angola Takes Over SADC Council of Ministers Chair

13 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola took over this Sunday the rotating presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which takes place in Luanda, focusing on human and financial capital.

This is the third time that Angola assumes the rotating presidency of the organisation, a position it already held in 2002-2003 and 2011-2012, respectively.

The handover ceremony took place ahead of the 43rd Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government slated for 17 August, under the motto: "Human and financial capital: The main factors for the sustainable industrialization of the region.

The ceremony was chaired by the minister of Regional Integration and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi.

In his speech, the Angolan top diplomat Téte António said the organisation's objective is to alleviate and eradicate poverty, raise the population's living standards, promote productive employment, sustainably manage natural resources and improve complementarity between strategies national and regional agenda.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers takes place behind closed doors, and is expected to analyse issues related to financial support, legal instruments of cooperation in the region, as well as the evaluation of the implementation of the SADC restructuring process. FMA/VM/NIC

