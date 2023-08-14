Kenya: We Have a Duty to Increase Intra-Continental Trade - Ruto in Mozambique

Maputo — The African continent has a duty to make delibarate decisions to increase trade among its nations, President William Ruto has said.

President Ruto said African countries should eliminate barriers to trade in order for investors to exploit opportunities in the continent.

Speaking at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre, Maputo, during the Mozambique-Kenya business investment forum, Dr Ruto said decisions must be made to promote intra-continental trade.

He argued that investors would not be able exploit the continent's potentiality if barriers hindering free movement of people and goods were not eliminated.

"There is no longer just a Mozambican or Kenyan market, because countries are now integrated in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa)," said President Ruto.

He added:"I want to persuade the businesspeople here to look beyond our two countries and explore opportunities in the continent."

He said there is the desire and aspiration that the continent should create a common market free from obstacles if 'we have to prosper'.

The Head of State reiterated the need to empower Pan- African Parliament to make Africa Union (AU) accountable in its operations.

"We must have a strong body that can be the continent's stand bearer on issues affecting the region," he said.

President Filipe Nyusi said there were opportunities for investments in the field of agro-processing, production of flowers and infrastructural development among other sectors.

"We have improved our business environment for investments to thrive," said President Nyusi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Trade Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has assured Kenyans in diaspora that the Government will continue to carry out reforms aimed at improving service delivery.

He said efforts were being made to ensure all Government services were moved to a digital flatform to enable them access services online without necessarily visiting offices.

"When I took over last year, 320 Government services were being done online. But now we've 5,300 services online. Am sure by the end of this year, all services will be done online," he said.

Addressing Kenyans living in Mozambique in Maputo, on Friday evening, Dr Ruto said the issue of driving licenses that has been a challenge to them in Mozambique has been resolved.

"We have concluded and signed mutual recognition of driving licences of our two countries . You can now use your driving licenses from Kenya in Mozambique without any problem," said President Ruto.

President Ruto further urged them to embrace the culture of savings.

"It's time we start saving and investing in projects that will help us in in future.

"The culture of saving is then only sure way for us to succeed," said Dr Ruto.

He said the Government has transformed the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to ensure efficient delivery of services.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), Aden Duale (Defence) and Attorney General Justin Muturi among others. - Presidential Communication Service