Tanzania: Bunge Committee Satisfied With Spending On Jnhpp

THE Parliamentary Budget Committee has expressed its satisfaction over the use of funds and the progress in execution of Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP).

Speaking to journalists immediately after inspecting the project over the weekend, the committee's Chairman Daniel Silo said the committee was satisfied with the use of funds and progress made in the construction of the project.

"The committee has come here to see the implementation of the project, and we are grateful to be informed that the construction of the project has currently reached 90.19 per cent," Mr Silo said.

Mr Silo said that the committee is responsible for managing the income and use of government funds.

"We are pleased to hear that the contractor has already been paid 5.5tri/- out of 6.5 tri/- total payment... As Budget Committee we have seen for ourselves that the funds we allocated have done great work" Mr Silo noted.

Moreover, he said during the inspection of JNHPP, the committee saw the speed of the implementation in various areas of the project, adding that the committee hopes that the project will be completed on time and the electricity that will be available will stimulate the development of the country's economy.

For her side, a member of the Committee, Ms Subira Mgalu said that nothing has stopped in the implementation of the project since the sixth phase government came into power.

"It is true that great work has been done under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan because when she came into power the implementation was at 36 per cent and currently the project has reached more than 90 per cent" Mis Subira said.

Ms Subira commended the government for ensuring that Tanzanians' taxes are doing the intended work in project which is being implemented with local funds by 100 per cent.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Engineer Felchesmi Mramba said that it is a great pleasure for the Budget Committee which is responsible for approving project budgets to visit and see the budget allocated by the Parliament in action.

"The members of the committee have visited and they are satisfied with the progress made in the implementation of the project... It gave us strength as project managers to continue managing this project and ensure it is completed," Eng Mramba said.

Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) which is 100 per cent funded by government, when completed will generate 2,115 megawatts of power in the country.