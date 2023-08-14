Tanzania: PM Tough On Farm Input Stealers

TANZANIA : PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered legal action against any government executive(s) who would be found stealing agricultural inputs noting that such behaviour sabotages the State goals.

In line with this, he directed the head of Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Tandahimba District, Mr Deogratius Mbowe, to interrogate Kitama Ward Agriculture Officer Mr Sharaf Manjavila over allegations of taking farmers' agriculture inputs.

He made statement on Sunday while speaking to the public after inspecting the construction project of the Kitama Health Centre in Tandahimba District, Mtwara Region.

Earlier, some citizens had asked him to sack the Agriculture Officer on the basis that they were not satisfied with his performance, including accusing him of stealing cashew nut farmers' inputs.

The residents complained that they were once registered and issued with specific numbers to obtain the inputs, but on lining to receive them, they were informed that they were not registered and their names were missing, a situation that culminated in denying them the stuff.

"When we went to get the inputs, he (Mr Manjavila) told us that we are not registered and that our names have not been approved despite our names being verified and marked with identification numbers," they pointed out.

Following the complaints, the PM told them that the government will make sure that the matter is properly handled, adding that they should continue trusting and supporting the government.

Additionally, Mr Majaliwa directed Tandahimba District Commissioner to professionally handle the issue and see into it that the farmers get the inputs.

Prior to that, the PM visited the Organic Growth Limited (OGL) facility in Mtwara Region's Tandahimba District and observed their efforts to boost the value of the cashew crop.

He said that when the factory will be completed, it will raise the crop's value since farmers will be able to harvest their cashew nuts and sell them on time and at a satisfactory price.

In a related development, Mr Majaliwa congratulated the local investor for his decision to construct the factory that is going to give farmers a reliable market.

In response, the OGL Managing Director Aldina Fakiri narrated to the Premier of how the company has created some 200 vacancies to the locals, where 50 of them are permanent employees and 150 being casual.