Africa: Envoy Stresses Signing, Ratifying AU Instruments

TANZANIA Ambassador to Ethiopia, Innocent Shiyo has appealed to member states of the African Union to sign, ratify and implement all AU normative instruments and shared values on issues relating to human rights, democracy and governance.

The instruments include the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG), the African Charter on Human and People's Rights and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

Others are the African Charter on Women's Rights, the African Charter on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the AU Convention on Prevention and Combating of Corruption.

Mr Shiyo who is also Permanent Representative of the nation to the AU issued the call during the 1167th session on the Peace and Security Council engagement with the Permanent Representative Committee on Human Rights, Democracy and Governance and the African Governance Platform which convened virtually on Friday.

According to him, clearly human rights, democracy and good governance are necessary prerequisites for peace, security and stability and by extension, socio-economic development and transformation. In this respect, he noted that since the establishment of the African Union, it has adopted a number of instruments and frameworks to promote human rights, democracy and good governance.

"Thanks to these efforts, our continent has made major strides towards good governance over the last few decades. Indeed, many member states have made concerted efforts towards enshrining a culture of constitutionalism, increasing popular participation, establishing democratic institutions and holding multiparty elections," said Ambassador Shiyo.

He revealed that major initiatives undertaken by AU member states on human rights situation has also improved compared to what it was some few decades ago.

Thus, he urged the council to encourage member states to establish strong, accountable, transparent institutions that are responsive to the legitimate demands of the population and effectively contribute towards the deepening and consolidation of democracy, constitutionalism, good governance, rule of law and the promotion of political stability.

Ambassador Shiyo also called upon the council to encourage Member States to submit periodic reports relevant to the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.