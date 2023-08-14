Tanzania: Mwinyi Decries Divisive Politics, Tribalism

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has advised politicians to shun giving out statements that divide people and instead they should focus more on teaching and promoting moral values in children so that they become responsible citizens.

He made the call here after Friday mass prayers held at Bomani Mosque in the City, where he said there are indications that some politicians are using politics and ethnicity to divide Zanzibaris.

Dr Mwinyi urged politicians to avoid hate politics and issues related to religion and ethnicity because it might lead to breach of peace. "It's regrettable that some politicians are preaching hate.

We need peace and stability in order to move forward in development," Dr Mwinyi told Muslims, urging them to teach children and young people good behaviour so as to be responsible citizens.

He said the country is currently facing moral decay which calls for collective responsibility to raise kids who are creative, confident, hardworking, compassionate and responsible for a healthy and stable nation that focuses on development.

Dr Mwinyi emphasised that moral values for children are essential principles that children must learn from early childhood to develop into good citizens.

The Zanzibar Mufti Office Secretary, Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume asked believers to keep on praying for national leaders. President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Mwinyi for their ongoing efforts in serving Tanzanians.

"Since they took offices, both Mwinyi and Samia have done a lot for us, we need to keep praying for them," said Mfaume as cleric Sheikh Salum Othman Malolo appealed to followers to abide by religious teaching that prohibit fornication and adultery, theft and intolerance.