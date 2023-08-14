Tanzania: Social Security Funds - PM Demands Efficiency

TANZANIA :PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued several directives to social security schemes in the country, including making productive investments that will increase efficiency and ensure timely payments of members' benefits.

The Premier issued the directives on Sunday when officiating the fifth anniversary of the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), stressing that the investments done by the funds must be beneficial to members and society and should bear the value for members' contributions.

"You should conduct a thorough research to identify markets so that the investment you are doing does not cause loss to the funds," Majaliwa said.

He also called for timely payment of the members' monthly pension and retirement benefits to ensure the retirees have peace of mind after serving the nation diligently.

The Premier reminded employers with pending monthly workers contribution to clear the payments before September 30, this year. fully in its implementation in arriving at the intended goals.

He highlighted on efforts to improve youth wellbeing, indicating that the government through the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) established and developed a total of 13 youth friendly health care centres in all districts of Zanzibar.

The facilities have continued to provide services to ensure young people live healthy.

He revealed that many young people have been using contraceptive methods without the advice of health experts, something which has led to negative health consequences, making them think that the methods were not safe, saying the problem lies in lack of correct knowledge on their intake.

Due to the importance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in youth development, he noted that the government plans to embark on construction of IT training centres in each region of Unguja and Pemba Islands.

He expressed optimism that the IT centres will accelerate the development of young people in Zanzibar, keeping in pace with the current world of science and technology.

Each year, International Youth Day focuses on a specific theme that highlights different aspects of empowering and nurturing youths and in this year, the selected theme is 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.'

Dr Mwinyi cited the theme as timely, given the fact that the country and many nations around the world are facing negative impacts of climate change linked to degradation and pollution, therefore the theme aims to encourage, promote and develop skills and innovations for young people in environmental issues and the green economy in creating more jobs for them while increasing food production.

This message, he said, also aims to strengthen proper management of the environment by preserving and developing natural resources for the present and future generations.

As such, President Mwinyi urged various institutions and stakeholders to continue strengthening education in the promotion of green economy for young people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include strengthening participation of youth in conservation and development of the environment.

Attributing statistics from the 2022 Population and Housing Census, he said Zanzibar accumulates a total of 699,845 youths, equivalent to 37.3 per cent of the entire population, up from 36.24 per cent in 2002.

On the other hand, according to the Integrated Labour Force Survey for 2020/2021, youths make up 57.7 per cent of Zanzibar's workforce. "In light of the role of young people, the government is taking various steps to ensure youths can employ themselves or are being employed as well as appointed to leadership positions where they are progressing very well," he said.

Other measures of promoting youth development include the establishment of the Ministry of Youths.

In terms of employment, Dr Mwinyi said Zanzibar and the Union government have established a special mechanism under the Public Service Act 2008 which provides 21 per cent of available job opportunities in the union government to Zanzibar youths