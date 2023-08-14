South Africa: IFP Leaders Put On United Front At Women's Celebration

Amid claims of division and death plots, IFP leaders were all smiles at a Women's Brigade celebration on Saturday.

On Saturday, IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa and provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli arrived together at Jozini, in the far north of KwaZulu-Natal, where the IFP Women's Brigade was celebrating a 1956 commemoration event.

They were warmly welcomed by the IFPWB national chairperson Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, provincial secretary Queen Xulu and others, while a buzzing crowd cheered in delight.

Both leaders shared jokes as they shared the stage with the IFP Women's Brigade leadership.

The IFP has had a rough few weeks after reports surfaced that twenty leaders were plotting to overthrow Hlabisa through a petition.

But Hlabisa and other party leaders have firmly rejected the rumours and said the petition was actually about other issues in the party.

Hlabisa also rejected claims that there were attempts on his life which led to an intensification of his security detail.

Provincial leader Ntuli distanced himself from rumours that he was plotting to oust Hlabisa and revealed that there were plans to kill him, too.

Both leaders refuted any claims of division in the IFP. They described them as frivolous and said they were an attempt to undermine the IFP's plan to win the 2024 general election.

Addressing the event, Princess Phumzile urged the Women's Brigade to be at the forefront of the party's fight against poverty.

"Women are still facing many struggles such as GBV, poverty and inequalities. We call on every woman to be self-reliant in order to fight poverty as per the teachings of the IFP founding president, emeritus MangosuthuButhelezi," said the princess.

Pictured above: IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa shakes hands with IFP KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli at the IFP Women's Brigade event in Jozini.

Image source: Supplied