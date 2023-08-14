Zimbabwe: Govt Denies Politics at Play After Stopping Rufaro Stadium Commissioning - Says Standards Have Not Been Checked

HARARE Metropolitan Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti says there is no politics being involved in the cancellation of Thursday's commissioning of the Rufaro Stadium.

Muguti, in a statement alleged Harare City had ignored instructions from government that until the City Council implements his directive, "no public gatherings would take place in the Rufaro grounds."

Police stopped the commissioning of the football stadium by Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume saying they had been given orders to stop the function.

Journalists and guests were ordered to leave the grounds by the police.

"Government's position is very clear with an inter-ministerial task force that looks at the upkeep and maintenance of stadiums including the design and the construction of public infrastructure. All local councils are supposed to work within this structure.

"The City of Harare was advised through my office last month to ensure that their building or renovation of Rufaro Stadium, they stand guided through the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreational ministry which oversees the Sports Recreational Commission.

"Essentially, there is no politics involved but this is something that we have written to them over and over again. I have met with the Town Clerk several times over the matter and made the position clear.

Muguti said the building and renovating of a stadium was not a one man's job but a collective of all stakeholders hence, consulting with the Premier Soccer League and consulting with ZIFA was also not enough.

"This job needs to be certified and this certification is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Sport and this has been communicated.

"Harare City started and embarked on quite an appreciative motive to renovate Rufaro Stadium but made a fundamental mistake of working by themselves. The standards have not been checked by all the other stakeholders.

"Up until now, there is no other arm of government that has been involved in the renovation of Rufaro stadium except the Mayor's and Town Clerks offices," added Muguti.

He lamented there could be health, safety and security concerns that may be raised by other government arms that needed to be addressed.

"I have had an extensive discussion with His Warship, Mayor Jacob Mafume, that they need to form a committee and allow other government departments to visit the stadium and stand guided on other things they need to do.

"As the Secretary for Devolution in Harare Metropolitan province, I oversee all government projects and I chair the provincial committee on which Harare City sits on that committee with other various committees.

"Zimbabwe is not built in isolation and neither Bulawayo is built on isolation. The sense of accountability is all on our shoulders. Should there be an accident today, or some form of safety challenges, the general public will point fingers at the government," Muguti stated.

According to Muguti, "the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) had been under suspension from FIFA for about several months if not two years ago and the good news is that we are now back to playing international football.

"As such, we are not going to compromise on anything. Our stadiums will be built according to international standards. This also applies to the Rufaro Stadium.

"You cannot be the builder and certifier of your own project especially if it is a public infrastructure. We have by-laws that are enforced by local authorities but these are not national laws. All by-laws are envisaged into the Parliamentary laws."

The Devolution secretary said he had given instructions which had not been followed.

"Today, people are just getting over excited about this media frenzy.

"As a government, we are not going to be apologetic about this issue. Local authorities are part of government and not independent states, they are part of government and under the constitution.

"We have a central, provincial and local government that should report to the provincial government and then the central government. Engaging beneficiaries without the Sport ministry will not see the project being a success.

"No public gathering will be done at Rufaro stadium until it has been certified by the relevant authorities," he warned.