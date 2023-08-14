Kenya: Newly Opened Githurai Market Gets 12 Public Wi-Fi Access Points

Nairobi — At least 4,000 users will benefit from the 12 public WI-FI access points that have been installed at the recently commissioned Githurai Market in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The five-story building was opened by President William Ruto seven days ago during his tour of the Mt. Kenya region.

Traders are yet to be allocated spaces amid ongoing allocation planning.

"If you look at the 12 installed access points, more than 4,000 people, including traders and customers will be able to benefit," ICT Authority CEO Stanley Kamanguya.

"Owing to the fact that traders communicate with their customers online, the traders are now in a position to leverage online market platforms by using the Wi-Fi," he added.

So far, Kamanguya said that they have installed more than 450 WI-FI hotspots.

"As the Authority, we have developed an online market platform known as Jikonnect Soko where traders can buy and sell," he said.

"Once the traders move in, we shall come back here, register them and train them on the use."

The public Wi-Fi project is part of the government's digital economy pillar in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and is being delivered through the ICT Authority.

The state, in partnership with private sector actors, plans to roll out 25,000 hotspots across the country to improve online connectivity.