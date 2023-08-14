Zimbabwean Striker Macauley Bonne Joins Gillingham

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean striker Macauley Bonne has signed for English League Two side Gillingham.

The 27-year-old is seeking to revive his career with Gillingham, after his short-term deal at Charlton Athletic ended earlier this summer.

Bonne could be in line to make his home debut for Gillingham against his former club Colchester, on August 26.

The highly rated Zimbabwe international scored two goals in 16 appearances for Charlton thletic after joining from Queens Park Rangers in January.

The Gills as Gillingham are popularly known by their fans confirmed Bonne's signing in a statement on Friday but did not disclose the length of his contract with the club.

"Gillingham have captured the signing of former QPR striker, Macauley Bonne. Neil Harris has added to his attacking options with the capture of Macauley Bonne. The 27-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a permanent contract having left Charlton Athletic in the summer. We officially welcome Macauley to Priestfield, he has been allocated squad number 45," the club said in a statement.

Bonne, who began his career in the academy at Ipswich Town before joining Colchester, is a former Zimbabwe international and won promotion from the National League with Leyton Orient in 2019.

He made his professional debut for Colchester in October 2013, coming on as a second half substitute against Shrewsbury at Greenhous Meadow in a 1-1 draw. He netted his first goal four days later at home to Peterborough United.

Following loan spells at Woking and Lincoln he joined Orient in the summer of 2017 and scored 47 times in 91 appearances, alerting the attentions of QPR who paid an undisclosed fee for his services in October 2020.

He spent the 2021/22 on loan at Ipswich, netting 12 times in 46 games before returning to The Valley in January on a deal that concluded in the summer.

Bonne made nearly 100 senior appearances during his time at Leyton Orient and scored 16 goals.

Bonne, who was born in Ipswich to Zimbabwean parents, has represented Zimbabwe at full international and under-23 level.