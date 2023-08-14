Western Sahara: Warning About Deterioration of Situation in Occupied Sahrawi Territories

Algiers — Diplomats, jurists, and researchers have warned, on Saturday in Algiers, about the deterioration of the situation in the occupied Sahrawi territories, particularly after the escalation of Moroccan repression against Sahrawi civilians, calling on the international community to act to uphold international legality.

Participants in the third conference organized by the National Institute for Global Strategic Studies (INESG), on the Moroccan dossier and the Sahrawi question, attended by executives from the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and the Polisario Front, warned of the deteriorating situation in the occupied Sahrawi territories, particularly after the escalation of Moroccan repression against Sahrawi civilians.

In this regard, the ambassador at the Sahrawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belahi Mohamed Fadel, mentioned serious human rights violations in the Sahrawi territories committed by the Moroccan occupier, who replicates Zionist practices inspired by the oldest schools of torture in the world and throughout history.

He cited "the separation of Sahrawi mothers from their babies in prisons, cases of torture by electric shocks, deportations to deserts, and mass graves discovered in the occupied Sahrawi territories."

The figures communicated so far indicate, according to the Sahrawi diplomat, 4,500 missing persons, 30,000 arrests since the occupation, and 2,500 victims of landmines.

"The Makhzen is working to erase the Sahrawi identity by establishing Moroccan settlers in occupied cities, tearing apart Sahrawi families, attempting to impose mixed marriages between Sahrawis and Moroccans, and targeting the cultural heritage," he pointed out.

062/T