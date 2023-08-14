Rwanda: Research Day - King Faisal Hospital Awards Best Scientists

King Faisal Hospital, on August 11, 2023 awarded three researchers whose projects have potential to make a big impact and be an innovative solution in the health sector.

The three researchers, each awarded Rwf800, 000, were among 50 who presented their health care innovations to participants during the hospital's inaugural Research Day.

They include Dr Edgar Kalimba who is carrying out research on resistance to malaria, Professor Jacob Souopgui who is also conducting research on malaria, and Emmanuel Barutwanayo with research on family-centred maternity care.

Other subjects were epilepsy, cancer, family planning, contraceptives, low back pain, and diabetes, thyroid dysfunction among people with diabetes, safe abortion, sexual reproductive, gender, and child birth among others.

Dr Augustin Sendegeya, the Chief Medical Officer at King Faisal Hospital, said the hospital facilitated the researchers in conducting their studies.

"The research day was organised to showcase the findings of studies to share experience and knowledge to be able to respond to problems and make decisions in improving healthcare," he said.

He added that the research day could be organised every six months.

Dr Richard Nduwayezu, the Director of Research at King Faisal Hospital, said most of the studies at the hospital are focused on internal medicine (45 per cent), surgery, paediatrics, and laboratory among others.

"We have been providing internal grants since 2021 thanks to the support by King Faisal Foundation to those interested in conducting research at the hospital. We have so far funded 25 projects," he said.

Kalimba, a paediatrician at King Faisal Hospital who was awarded as the best researcher on malaria, said bringing together researchers to exchange ideas and experience could improve medical care in Rwanda.

"There can't be development in health care without research development. Research helps to study and understand diseases, discover drugs and technologies to treat such diseases," he said.

Dieudonné Kwizera Munana who conducted research on diabetes said artificial intelligence or machine learning will help detect and track diabetes to be able to cope with the non-communicable disease.

"I worked with the department in charge of non-communicable diseases at King Faisal to get data for my research. The support was helpful and research day was a great opportunity to share ideas," he said.

Dr Menelas Nkeshimana, the head of workforce development department at the Ministry of Health, said the initiative to showcase research by medical doctors will guide decision-making in the health sector.

"The studies were on different diseases which need urgent action. Bringing together researchers will help share experience and knowledge in improving health care Rwanda," he said.