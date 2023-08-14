Rwanda/Tanzania: AS Kigali Beaten in Women's Champions League Qualifier

Rwandan league champions AS Kigali Women fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tanzanian side 2-1 to JKT Queens during their opening game of the CECAFA CAF Women's Champions League held at Omondi Stadium in Uganda on Sunday.

AS Kigali Women took an early lead after just three minutes through a fabulous effort from Diane Nyirandagijimana but they allowed the Tanzanians to crawl back and win the game.

JKT Queens equalized in the 46th minute through Stumai Abdallah Athumani before Donisia Minja scored the match winner in the 70th minute.

AS Kigali Women will have to bounce back when they face Kenyan side Vihiga Queens FC in their second match on Tuesday, August 16 or a different result would see them say goodbye to the competition.

The winner of the CECAFA zone will qualify for the 2023 /24 CAF Women's Champions League finals in Cote D'Ivoire.

AS Kigali are in Group B alongside Tanzanian champions JKT Queens, Vihiga Queens (Kenya) and New Generation (Zanzibar).