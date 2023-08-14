Rwanda: Two New Outdoor Basketball Courts Launched in Rwamagana

Two new outdoor basketball courts were Sunday, August 13, launched in Rwamagana District, Eastern Province, as part of the partnership between the government of Rwanda and Giants of Africa, a global basketball initiative with roots in Canada aiming at inspiring African youth on and off the court.

Located at Agahozo-Shalom secondary school, the two courts boast a 1,552 sitting capacity with both acrylic paint playing surfaces and modern hoops.

ALSO READ: GOA Festival: New basketball court to be unveiled at Agahozo-Shalom village

Masai Ujiri, the President of Toronto Raptors and co-founder of Giants of Africa, said the launched basketball game reflects the importance of sports in bringing people together, building peace, and giving opportunities.

"It enhances us, gives fitness, everything that you can think of," Ujiri said.

Ujiri commended President Paul Kagame's contribution to basketball and sports in general.

"What that man [Kagame] has done for sports around this country, around the continent is something special for us because sometimes sport is pushed aside, but then here comes somebody that lifts. That means so much to me, he does it unconditionally. He does it for the love of the game," he said.

ALSO READ: [VIDEO]: Basketball: Giants of Africa inspires youth in Rwanda

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through the country's partnership with Giants of Africa, some more courts have already been built in Rwanda including one in Kimisagara and another at Club Rafiki in Kigali.

In 2021, Giants of Africa announced a 100-court investment in the infrastructure of basketball throughout Africa under the "Built Within" initiative.

ALSO READ: Kagame opens Giants of Africa training camp

Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju said the launched courts represent an achievement that will shape the future of the youth.

"This court symbolizes more than just a place to play basketball; it represents a space of inspiration, where talents are groomed into fulfilment of dreams. Our gratitude is extended to Giants of Africa, who, through their dedication, have provided a platform for our young athletes to dream," Munyangaju said.

Munyangaju thanked Ujiri for his "unconditional support and commitment" to developing both basketball skills and life values among the youth.

"Your vision extends beyond the confines of the court; and instils in our young people values that go beyond the love of the game, but prepare them for success in all facets of life," she said.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Giants of Africa turns 20, here is what it means

The court addition to Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village is expected to add value to the centre's efforts to empower young individuals through sports, fostering a sense of community, growth, and opportunity.

"This court is an empowerment to me and my fellow brothers and sisters to dare to dream beyond our wildest dreams, my wildest dream back then was to be trusted to play in any game. Today I dare to dream of representing my country on the national team and beyond," said Aniella Tumusiime, a Senior 4 student at Agahozo Shalom.