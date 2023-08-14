Angolan Government Reiterates Commitment to Development

Luanda — The Angolan Government is intensifying actions for the development of the economic potential of the country and its citizens, with a view to guaranteeing progress, food and nutritional security, stated Sunday in the Province of Luanda the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano.

Speaking at the opening of the 2nd Guidance Meeting for Angola-China Economic and Trade Cooperation, the Minister of State reiterated that the Angolan Government has sought to improve the business environment as an essential condition for the continued attraction of investments and strategic partnerships in different areas.

José de Lima Massano informed that Angola wants to continue to deepen trade and financial relationships with public and private officials from the Popular Republic of China.

According to the official, China and its entrepreneurs have contributed significantly to the construction of new infrastructures in the country, thus allowing the Angolan government to better serve the country with regard to social and economic development.

Regarding the 2nd Guidance Meeting for Angola-China Economic and Trade Cooperation, the Minister of State considered that it represents an important milestone for both countries taking into account the commitment to preserve and keep the cooperation mechanisms which have existed for a long time between the two countries.

On his turn, the Chinese Trade minister, Wang Wentao said that his country and Angola are planning to deepen cooperation relations, especially in food security.

According to him, the deepening of economic relations which has been promoted, constitutes one of the main focuses that will allow the parties to give a new development of the strategic partnership, within the framework of bilateral relations of 40 years.

In this respect, Wang Wentao revealed that the 20th National Congress of China proposes the construction of a new development paradigm through the promotion of the country abroad at the highest level, a fact that could place Angola and other countries in a larger market and propitiate development.

According to the Chinese minister, the scale of bilateral trade between the two countries has grown steadily. Trade carried out in 2022 reached USD 27 billion, an increase of 16% compared to the previous year.

Angola has become China's second largest trading partner in Africa, after South Africa.

The list of China's top trading partners in Africa also includes Nigeria, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It is estimated that in China's total trade, the African continent appears in sixth place with only 3.83% of the country's total international trade.

