Tunisia: Djerba - Minister of Tourism Pays Tribute to Craftswomen of Guellala

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Tourism, Mohamed Elmoez Belhassine, during a visit to the island of Djerba, on National Women's Day on Sunday, paid tribute to craftswomen for their efforts to develop the sector, highlighting their role in preserving Tunisia's craft heritage and the authenticity of its handicraft products.

Chairing a day of awareness of crafts entrepreneurship, organised in the framework of the International Festival of Pottery Guellala, the Minister stressed the Government's willingness to support female artisans and mobilize state structures to strengthen their position in the sector remains a source of income and foreign exchange earnings, generating in 2022, more than TND 149 million.

At the opening of the awareness-raising workshop on entrepreneurship in the crafts sector, Blehassine stressed the need to support women in entrepreneurship and project implementation, by taking advantage of the funding mechanisms and training opportunities available in this sector.

He recalled the "Creative Tunisia" initiative: Support for the development of economic reality: Guellala pottery", financed by the European Union and Italian Cooperation and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Programme (UNIDO) in partnership with the National Handicrafts Office (ONA).

The project, which was launched in 2020 and will run until 2025, aims to develop the traditional pottery value chain in Tunisia.