Tunisia: Bizerte - Mami Beach Hosts 'Clean Up Beach' Event

Bizerte/Tunisia — Mami beach in Ras Jebel and its campsite hosted a "Clean up Beach" public event on Saturday in the presence of the Minister of the Environment, Leila Chikhaoui, and the Governor of Bizerte, Samir Abdellaoui.

The event was attended by a number of environmental and civil society actors in the region, including associations and organisations such as the Tunisian Scouts and Red Crescent, as well as private sector institutions in the region.

The Minister of Environment told reporters that the event comes within the framework of the activities of the National Programme for the Year of Cleanliness 2023, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Environment with the participation of official, organisational and community bodies.

The event aims to encourage citizens to participate in keeping the coast clean, to highlight the importance of sorting and recycling plastic and other waste, and to promote joint activities to reduce beach litter and tackle marine pollution problems.

The event involved the collection of beach litter with the participation of local environmental associations, beach clean-ups and manual cleaning of the coastline. Several workshops were also organised.

It also featured several beach games, shows and various sporting activities on Mami Beach, accompanied by an awareness campaign for holidaymakers to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the marine environment and encourage them to adopt environmentally friendly behaviours, as well as the screening of a video on climate change.