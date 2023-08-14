South Africa: President Congratulates Newly Crowned Miss SA Natasha Joubert

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the newly crowned Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert who won at the spectacular pageant finale held at the Sunbet Arena at Time Square Casino in Tshwane on Sunday.

In a tweet sent out last night the President said Joubert's resilience is testament to the nation's fighting spirit.

"Congratulations to our newly crowned Natasha Joubert. Your resilience is testament to our fighting spirit as a nation. We wish you a fruitful year of reign and we look forward to you making a positive impact as our Miss South Africa," the President said.

The 26-year-old Joubert is a BCom Marketing Management graduate and is the owner and fashion designer of Natalia Jefferys, a company she started when she was 19.

An emotional and overwhelmed Joubert who hails from Tshwane said she was truly humbled and grateful to win the title and to be the first to wear the glittering new Mowana ("Tree of Life") crown from Nungu Diamonds.

In her acceptance speech Joubert, a firm favourite among the crowd watching the pageant, said she is incredibly honoured and humbled to be crowned Miss South Africa 2023.

"As I step into this new role, I am filled with a sense of responsibility to make a positive difference in the world around me. I believe that success is not just about personal accomplishments, but about the opportunities, we have to give back and uplift those around us. I will strive to be a source of inspiration and support for others, just as I have been supported on my journey now and before.

"This moment is the epitome of a full circle moment for me. A dream that started 11 years ago...I pledge to use this platform to advocate for the causes close to my heart and to be a source of inspiration for others. Entrepreneurship lies at the heart of innovation and economic growth. It is the driving force that propels nations forward, creating jobs, nurturing creativity, and fostering a spirit of resilience," Joubert said.

The new Miss South Africa received R1 million in cash in a prize and sponsorship package that includes the use of a serviced apartment at the lavish Brookfield at Royal in Kensington - developed by Tricolt - for the year of her reign.

She will also get to drive a Mercedes-Benz GLC as well as go on a trip to Paris sponsored by L'Oreal.