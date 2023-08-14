Tunisia: Manouba - New Pilot Development Grouping for Women Inaugurated in Jedaida

Tunis/Tunisia — The "Harayer el Mansoura" pilot development grouping for women in Jedaida, the second of its kind to be set up by the Family, Women, Children and the Seniors, in the governorate of Manouba in 2023 was inaugurated on Sunday by Minister Amel Belhaj Moussa.

The pilot project's cost is more than 570,000 dinars, of which 170,000 spent on converting the old headquarters into a two-storey centre: the first floor will be dedicated to agricultural products, with a laboratory and sales outlet, while the second floor will be dedicated to handicrafts and sewing equipment.

In particular, the grouping plans to preserve and package artichokes and dried tomatoes, breed and develop snails, distill and extract medicinal and aromatic herbs, and produce jams and juices from fruit grown in the region. It also specialises in traditional industries, sewing, the manufacture of accessories and the decoration of traditional clothing.

Belhaj Moussa told reporters 96 people are expected to benefit of the project, including 23 university graduates and 26 women farmers.