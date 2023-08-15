Ethiopia: News - Tigray Interim Administration Denies Involvement in Amhara Conflict, Affirms Commitment to Pretoria Peace Agreement

Addis Abeba — The interim administration of Tigray has denied allegations from "extremist armed groups" and their supporters, both within and outside the country, that Tigray forces have been involved in the ongoing military conflict in the Amhara region between the federal government and non-state local armed group Fano.

In a statement released on 13 August, 2023, the interim government of Tigray reiterated its commitment to supporting the federal government in resolving any irrelevant issues raised by forces in the Amhara region that might hinder the complete implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement. The statement highlighted that since the agreement was signed, the people and government of Tigray have collaborated closely with the federal government to alleviate the suffering of the people and fully fulfill the terms of the Pretoria agreement.

The federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) signed the cessation of hostilities agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, on 02 November 2022, followed by the "Declaration on the Modalities for the Implementation of the Pretoria Agreement,", which was signed in Nairobi, Kenya, on 12 November. The peace agreement ended the two-year-long war in the Tigray region that claimed the lives of thousands of civilians. The peace agreement entails the complete withdrawal of Eritrean and non-ENDF forces from the Tigray region on top of the disarmament of Tigray's armed combatants.

According to the recent statement, since the signing of the agreement, both the people and government of Tigray have been closely collaborating with the federal government to bring an end to the suffering of the people and fully realize the terms of the Pretoria agreement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Highlighting the failure of "extremist elements" and their allies to achieve their destructive objectives against Tigray due to the signing of the Pretoria agreement, the statement emphasized that these individuals and groups that it didn't mention by name have resorted to falsely implicating Tigray forces. Their intention is to make excuses for their defeat and undermine the peace achieved through the Pretoria agreement, according to the statement.

The statement clarified that the federal government does not require any special support from Tigray or any other party to take action against the armed groups in the Amhara region. "The interim government firmly condemned the spread of false information by these forces, as it not only propagates an anti-peace agenda but also harms the peaceful relations that should exist between communities," it stated.

According to the statement, the people and Interim Administration of Tigray are committed to peaceful problem-solving and reiterated their dedication to strengthening their positive relationship with the federal government to counteract the campaign by extremist forces and their allies, who are determined to undermine the Pretoria agreement. AS