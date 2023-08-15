South Africa: Witness Reveals Murder Accused Arrested Before Senzo's Death

Police officer Mandla Masondo took the stand as the latest witness, detailing the arrest of one of the accused in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Mthobisi Mncube, the third accused in the trial, was initially arrested in 2015 in Cleveland for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition in an unrelated case.

His connection to the Meyiwa murder was established later.

Key pieces of evidence, including photographs and call records retrieved from a cellphone seized during the arrest, were presented in court as exhibits during the ongoing trial.

Masondo said he discovered a 9mm pistol at Mncube's residence in February 2015.

Masondo provided insight into his efforts to gather cellphone data during the investigation into the Cleveland incident.

His request for information encompassed phonebook entries, contacts, images, and the phone's unique IMEI number.

The intention behind retrieving the cellphone data was to establish the suspect's presence at the crime scene and identify potential accomplices.

The trial continues.

Compiled by staff writer