South Africa: NFP Leadership Crisis Sparks Election Fears

The National Freedom Party (NFP) is on the brink of a leadership crisis that could spell disaster for its bid to join the 2024 election race.

A bitter internal feud has started a panic among senior members of the party, with insiders warning that time is running out as the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) deadline approaches.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court's recent bombshell ruling that destroyed the legitimacy of the NFP's 2019 leadership coronation sent shockwaves through the party.

The embattled party, now on the ropes, faces a scramble to summon a fresh elective conference before the IEC's cutoff date.

Whispers behind closed doors reveal a race against time as factional squabbles threaten to plunge the NFP into a chaotic wilderness.

An insider admitted: "The crisis is putting some of us in panic mode because we may not meet the IEC's 2024 deadline. The high court thunderbolt has our leadership's heads spinning."

The NFP's roller coaster history is littered with electoral perils, having previously missed the IEC's financial deadlines and wrestled with party list problems.