Nairobi — China has launched the Swahili version of a book by President Xi Jinping titled Governance of China.

The book titled "Utawala Wa China" was launched on Monday at the University of Nairobi at a ceremony officiated by China's Tourism and Culture Minister Hu Heping and his Kenyan counterpart Peninah Malonza.

The book that reflects the history and governance of China was published in a collaboration between the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, the Foreign Language Press and the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB).

Hu, China's Tourism and Culture Minister described the launch of the Swahili version of President Xi's Governance of China as a major milestone.

"I am glad to learn that friends in many countries, including Kenya, are very keen to know more about the experiences of China's development, and the governance philosophy and practices of the Chinese leadership. That is why I strongly recommend this important book, Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, as it keeps the international community abreast of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and offers an insight to the world on the Communist Party of China and China itself. I would like to take this opportunity to share with you my own understanding of this book," he said.

The book explains the historical and cultural background of the development path that China has chosen.

"History connects the past to the present, and we always carry our present into the future. China's development path is shaped by its own unique culture, traditions, history and context," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian said Swahili is a powerful language that is spoken by more than 200 million across East Africa.

"This book will help promote China -Kenya diplomatic relations and partnership in matters of governance," said the Chinese ambassador.

He said Kiswahili Language which is commonly spoken in East African countries is gaining popularity among Chinese in China who are keen to visit the region.

Ambassador Zhou says the power of language cannot be overemphasized, hence the need to use all languages to pass key messages.

Super popular Hongkong Rock and Roll Band composed the hit song Amani in 1991 after an inspirational visit to Kenya, In China Many people until today can now sing the lyrics well," he added.

Kenya's Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza said the publication of the book in Kiswahili language will help Kenyans understand the social undertaking of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"This book will promote knowledge sharing and cultural exchange between China and Kenya," she said.

She said the book is a significant stride in fostering neutral understanding between Africa and China which will enlighten governance systems, philosophies and diplomatic intricacies that will shape the world.

The Tourism CS said that Kenya and China have embarked upon many cultural exchanges nurturing a more vibrant people to People dialogue through culture.

"The bond between Kenya and China have flourished over time and Kenya will continue pursuing even stronger ties because culture is a beacon that guides nations towards their destinies and resonates deeply in chronicles of development," she said.

She said that the nurturing of Kiswahili language in China portrays its big influence and symbolizes linguistic appreciation.

"By teaching Kiswahili in their academic institutions China paves a road to cultural understanding which promotes tourism and trade across East Africa and China," she added.

Paul Kibet, a Director of Secondary Education at the Ministry of Education, who represented Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, said that 'Utawala wa China' book is the first ever to be launched in Africa, marking a major milestone.

"The journey towards publishing of this book started in 2017 and KLB is the only sole co-publisher in the entire African continent," he said.