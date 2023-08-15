South Africa: How Rising Temperatures Threaten Farmworkers in Northern Cape, South Africa's Sunniest Province

14 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

With the El Niño event that is likely to see temperatures reach ever greater heights, scientists and experts are cautioning that the agricultural sector and its workers need to prepare for what may be successive sweltering summers.

In a grim reminder of the growing threat of climate change, a tragic scenario unfolded in the sun-scorched landscapes of the Northern Cape earlier this year when several farmworkers died in extreme heat.

This tragedy highlighted the escalating risks faced by labourers in the agricultural sector as the planet continues to warm.

Now, with the El Niño event that is likely to see temperatures reach even greater heights, scientists and experts are cautioning that the agricultural sector and its workers need to prepare for what may be successive sweltering summers.

News24 reported in January that seven farmworkers died of heatstroke in the Kakamas area in the Northern Cape. Temperatures in the region were forecast to reach well beyond 40°C.

In an interview in July, farmworkers shared their experiences with Daily Maverick.

'It's too hot, you see'

Moses Kallson, a worker on an orange farm in the area, said he remembered the deaths of the seven workers and that it had made news in the community.

He said his employers had taken steps at the time to ensure that he and his co-workers could manage the extreme temperatures.

Alternating between English and Afrikaans, he explained that when it's summer and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.