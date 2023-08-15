South Africa: Re-Elected DA Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga Sets His Sights On Premier Candidacy

Now that he has been re-elected as the leader of the DA in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga is vying to become the party's candidate for premier in the 2024 elections.

The DA's provincial conference over the weekend saw MPL Khume Ramulifho lose his shot at running the party's Gauteng structures after Solly Msimanga garnered enough support to be re-elected as provincial leader.

Fred Nel was again elected as the Gauteng chair and Pogiso Mthimunye was elected as his deputy.

Msimanga told Daily Maverick on Monday he is among those who have applied and been interviewed by the party to run as its Gauteng premier candidate in the 2024 elections. Msimanga is running against Ramulifho and MP Ghaleb Cachalia. The party is expected to announce its candidate in the coming weeks.

"From all the three candidates, I am the one with experience dealing with coalitions. What can also be mentioned is that I am the only one who has held an executive position in government," he said.

Msimanga was elected as mayor of Tshwane after the 2016 local elections through a coalition government between the DA and a number of smaller parties, with the informal backing of the EFF.

He was, however, forced to step down due to mounting pressure from opposition parties in 2019. He was then appointed as the DA's acting provincial leader after the departure of...