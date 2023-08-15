South Africa: Peak State Capture Prosecutor Andrew Chauke Faces Suspension and Inquiry Into Fitness to Hold Office

Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke was in the thick of the Zuma huddle at the NPA during peak State Capture.

A request to President Cyril Ramaphosa by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi that Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke be suspended has vindicated those affected by the alleged political weaponisation of the office during his tenure.

Batohi wrote to Ramaphosa on Monday after informing Chauke of her intention to recommend suspension pending an inquiry into the advocate's fitness to hold office.

For more than a decade, Chauke's conduct during an investigation into since convicted former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli, as well as his handling of the "Cato Manor" police unit saga, has consumed the lives of those targeted.

Former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen was one such dartboard when in 2012, along with 27 other members of the Cato Manor Unit, he was accused by the NPA and Chauke of racketeering and various other serious crimes.

Booysen spent three years in the courts challenging the prosecution and won. He retired early in 2017 and made it his mission to expose those who had interfered in high-profile investigations.

The charges against Booysen were withdrawn by the Durban High Court in 2019.

The decorated cop was probing Edward Zuma,...