Kenya: Troubled Waters for Kenyan Swimming As World Body Extends Suspension Due to Persist Squabbles

Nairobi — The World Aquatics Federation has voted to maintain Kenya's suspension from world swimming due to the wrangles bedeviling Kenya Aquatics Federation -- formerly called Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) - and failure to hold elections.

In a letter addressed to the chair of Kenya Aquatics Stabilisation Committee, Jace Naidoo, the bureau noted that the committee has failed to conduct elections as was earlier agreed and that as a result, Kenya's stay in the swimming cold continues.

"The World Aquatics Bureau met to discuss these concerns and has determined to maintain the current suspension in place and with this, exclude Kenya from any activity within World Aquatics, including participation in its events," World Aquatics boss Brent Nowicki said.

The longwinding back-and-forth in Kenyan swimming goes back to 2019 when the country was suspended by the world body for failure to hold national elections within the October 30 deadline as had been stipulated.

Things went from bad to worse when in May last year, the country was indefinitely banned from international competitions as wrangles persisted among the stakeholders in the discipline, including the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Amidst the tussle among the different parties, Kenya failed to hold national elections on two occasions in 2020, prompting the world body to wield its axe in May last year.

In his letter on Monday, Nowicki outlined World Aquatics' frustration with the continued setbacks towards restoring normalcy in Kenyan swimming.

"Despite the installation of a Stabilization Committee, the issues within Kenya Aquatics persist. And with this, the Bureau continues to have deep concerns with respect to the ongoing failures within Kenya Aquatics, the continued failure of the Stabilization Committee to hold elections and the historical inability to comply with

the rules and decisions of World Aquatics," he said.

He directed the Stabilisation Committee to organize and hold elections in the next three months.

"The Bureau further directs the Stabilization Committee to finalize the electoral

process and conduct elections within 90 days. Your compliance with this directive is appreciated," Nowicki said.

The squabbles in swimming have consequently affected swimmers who have had to participate in international competitions, such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, as neutrals.