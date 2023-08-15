Kenya: New Sports Fund Boss Ibrahim Set to Assume Office

14 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Newly appointed Sports Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF) chief executive officer Nuh Ibrahim is expected to officially assume office this week after his appointment three weeks.

Ibrahim was introduced to the press by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Thursday last week during the handover of the national flag to the Kenyan team to the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"We have a new CEO for the Sports Arts and Social Development Fund. We will introduce him formally at a later stage when he officially takes over his new office. We welcome him and look forward to working with him in this space," the CS said.

Ibrahim arrives at SASDF with a wealth of experience, having worked at the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the manager in charge of risk and compliance.

Ibrahim has also served as the senior compliance officer at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) from 2005 to 2010 from where he moved to IEBC.

He is the holder of a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Nairobi as well as a master's degree in public policy and administration from the Kenyatta University.

Ibrahim will be expected to steer an organization that will be prominent in the implementation of the Talanta Hela initiative by providing funding to develop and promote sports talents across the country.

