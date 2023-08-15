Tanzania: Yanga Apologise, Simba Rejoice

DAR ES SALAAM : YOUNG Africans coach Miguel Gamondi apologised to his fans for losing the 2023 Community Shield crown while Simba trainer Roberto Oliveira remarked that they are now ripe to win the African Football League title.

A 3-1 post-match spot kick victory saw Simba bagging their seventh community shield silverware after a tense Dar es Salaam derby at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga over the weekend.

The mini-tournament which was staged for the first time also witnessed Azam taking the third position after defeating Singida Fountain Gate 2-0 in an early third-place playoff match and the latter finished in the fourth slot.

However, it was Oliveira's first title at the helm of the Msimbazi Street Reds which came timely as they already declared to grab any title that stands their way this season.

For Yanga, the slump was their second traditional derby upset as initially, they suffered a 2-0 loss in the Premier League last season and this term, they have already put arms up to their rivals.

"I am fully impressed with the performance that my team displayed and on two occasions, we were better placed to kill the game after missing two to three clear scoring chances in both halves.

"But it is sad to lose on penalties... we need to be clinical in finishing and the most important thing is that we were able to create several scoring opportunities of which we failed to convert them into goals," Gamondi said.

He then acknowledged the defence of Simba saying they played very well while apologising to Yanga fans for the nosedive insisting that they deserved to win the match.

On his part, Oliveira gave credit to his players for their impressive performance to win the trophy saying the changes he made in the second half gave life to his team.

"We played very well in the second half after making positive substitutions and as you know, a derby is a derby, anything can happen," said the joyous Brazilian coach.

He also seized the platform to thank his custodian Ally Salim saying despite having little experience, he managed to stand firm to help his side win the lucrative silverware.

Moreover, Oliveira cherished the good cooperation with players, technical bench and management calling it as one of the ingredients that fueled them to win the community shield trophy.

His heroic goalie Salim revealed that he always become at ease when a penalty is being taken hence the reason he amicably saves most of them.

"When it comes to penalties, the one who takes it has almost 70 per cent to score while the remaining percentage is for the goalkeeper to deny it...as such, I try my best to be calm," he said.

His skipper John Bocco lauded Salim saying he has a bright future as he has already started showcasing his abilities now, adding that he just needs to be given ample time at the club.

Geita Gold are under the tutelage of Hemed Morocco who succeeded Felix Minziro at the helm of the Geita-based club.

The next fixture of the day sees Namungo welcome the newly-promoted JKT Tanzania at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi for yet another competitive match to experience.

It is a new challenge for the newly introduced Namungo coach, Cedric Kaze who already has vast experience in the Tanzania league and he faces another experienced trainer Malale Hamsini who has been trusted to steer JKT Tanzania to the Promised Land.

The last fixture of the day unfolds at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma where Dodoma Jiji battle Coastal Union in the race for maximum points and the game is slated to begin from 9:00 pm.

Undoubtedly, it is another platform for Coastal Union's coach Mwinyi Zahera to rebrand his name on Tanzanian soil after enduring a bumpy 2022/23 season which saw his past club, Polisi Tanzania condemned to relegation.

And tomorrow, two matches will be staged when the new arrivals Mashujaa take on Kagera Sugar at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma before witnessing Azam host Tabora United at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

On Thursday, all eyes will be in Morogoro where Mtibwa Sugar will host Simba at Manungu Complex in a solo fixture of the day before later seeing Singida Fountain Gate play Tanzania Prisons on August 22nd.

The chapter of the league's first round will be closed on August 22nd when holders Young Africans begin their title-defence mission against KMC at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.