Kenya: KRA Starts Auctioning Overstayed Vehicles, Other Goods

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) today began an online auction of goods that have overstayed at the Mombasa Port.

KRA welcomed members of the public to submit their bids on an online portal that will start today and end on Sunday.

Some of the goods put up for auction include motor vehicles, computers, and construction materials, among others.

"KRA is running an Online Auction to sell overstayed cargo at the Port of Mombasa. The Auction is running from Monday 14th August 2023 to Sunday 20th August 2023," read KRA tweet.

The taxman is seeking to dispose of some of the goods that have overstayed at Mombasa for more than the required number of months or days.

KRA adds that products on the platform will not attract taxes, and the indicated prices will be final.