Kenya: KRA Starts Auctioning Overstayed Vehicles, Other Goods

14 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) today began an online auction of goods that have overstayed at the Mombasa Port.

KRA welcomed members of the public to submit their bids on an online portal that will start today and end on Sunday.

Some of the goods put up for auction include motor vehicles, computers, and construction materials, among others.

"KRA is running an Online Auction to sell overstayed cargo at the Port of Mombasa. The Auction is running from Monday 14th August 2023 to Sunday 20th August 2023," read KRA tweet.

The taxman is seeking to dispose of some of the goods that have overstayed at Mombasa for more than the required number of months or days.

KRA adds that products on the platform will not attract taxes, and the indicated prices will be final.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.