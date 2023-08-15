Southern Africa: SADC Summit Honours Sir Seretse Khama

Luanda — The 43rd SADC Heads of State Summit is expected to honour former presidents and founding fathers, among them the late Sir Seretse Khama, for their visionary leadership towards regional integration.

Other visionary leaders and founding presidents to be honoured are Dr Agostinho Neto of Angola, Dr Samora Machel of Mozambique, Dr Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Dr Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Dr Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.

In an interview on the sidelines of the SADC Ministerial Council meeting here in Luanda, Angola ahead of the summit, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Lemogang Kwape said honouring the former statesman and his peers was meant to appreciate the foundation they had laid in attaining peace and stability in the SADC region.

"It is through Sir Seretse Khama and other regional leaders' dedication, sacrifices and visionary leadership that SADC has achieved a number of milestones aimed at advancing political and economic freedom," Dr Kwape said.

The minister said the late Sir Seretse Khama was also at the forefront of establishing the democratic dispensation as a symbol of good governance, political stability and the rule of law, which Botswana was renowned for.

"It was through the foundation laid by SADC founding fathers that SADC remains relevant and continues to make progress in regional cooperation and integration to this end," he said.

He added that it was appropriate for the region to pay tribute to leaders who had sacrificed and dedicated their lives to the ideals of attaining political freedom and deepening regional integration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Governance Botswana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thus, the minister commended governments for all the protocols they had put in place to ensure that the awards reached the rightful recipients during the 43rd SADC Heads of State Summit.

Minister Kwape said with five member states; Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia, South Africa and Botswana due to go for polls, SADC was working round the clock to ensure that peace and stability continued to prevail both pre and post elections.

He said SADC was committed to ensuring credible, free and fair elections in the region in accordance with Article 4.1 of the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

"SADC is fully committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the region, hence the deployment of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission as most of the member states would be heading to the polls," he said.

BOPA