Rwanda: Rigged Game! Fans React After Filer's Buzzer Beater Shocks Patriots

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) ended their regular season at the summit of the charts after narrowly beating Patriots 73-72 on Sunday night, August 13, at Lycée de Kigali gymnasium.

Star point guard Adonis Filer's three-point buzzer beater saved the game and ensured a top of the table finish for the defending champions who were two points behind Patriots with just two seconds to play.

However, Filer's shot caused drama inside the Lycee de Kigali gymnasium with a big number of basketball enthusiasts, and Patriots players and coaches alike, insisting that he released the ball to the basket when time for the game was over.

Patriots led the game in the first two quarters with an 11-point lead at the break before Dean Murray's high-flying REG fought back in the third quarter to reduce the lead by just a point (55-54).

REG came into the fourth and final quarter swinging to maintain the momentum, dominating the new-look Patriots before a hyped crowd.

Filer was the claim of fame for the game after winning a three-point buzzer beater to inspire his side to the incredible victory to the Patriots' dismay.

Other key contributors were Beleck Bell Engelbert and Pascal Niyonkuru who dropped 20 points, 15 points respectively.

Filer's clutch three pointer pushed REG in favor of the game, but Patriots fans angrily jumped on the court to protest against officiating umpires' decision to award the shot to REG yet the game had already finished.

Majority of the fans said they had submitted evidence to FERWABA, the basketball governing body, requesting explanations for what they referred to as a 'rigged' decision from the match officials, denying a victory for their team [Patriots].

"We are waiting for the final decision," Patriots club member Patrick Ntwali told Times Sport.

When pressed for details, he said, "We all saw what transpired, there were only two seconds left in the game and by the time the opponent released the ball, it was time up. So we don't know whether the game was rigged or carelessness from the officials."

Ntwali pointed out that his side is waiting on Ferwaba to make an official statement commenting on the controversy that transpired in the game.

"But of course that was obvious. We have seen videos taken by fans and media who were present."

Other fans took to social media to vent their frustrations after the Patriots' loss.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The game was awarded to REG basketball club in what can only be described as the embarrassingly poor officiating I have seen thus far. Ferwaba was that scripted," Athan Tashobya, an avid basketball enthusiast, claimed.

Patriots need to close out games

Despite Patriots fans attributing the big part of the loss to unfair officiating, some fans have criticized the team for poor late game management, especially in the third and fourth quarter.

"I can't really blame the referees for all our mistakes. As we enter the playoffs, we need to work on final minute management," said Patriots die-hard fan Geoffrey Asiimwe.

"At some point, we had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter but our defense got loose allowing REG to come back. You can't give a team like REG (defending champions) any slight chance in those minutes. There should be no excuse for such errors,"Asiimwe added.

"And now we have a mountain to climb against rivals APR in the playoffs, it will require us to clean up all those small mistakes."

Ntwali echoed similar sentiments ahead of the APR matchup but he remains confident that the new signings can make the difference for the Patriots, should the team figure out how to close games.

"It will not be an easy one, but we will win. We have better experience, chemistry, and team founding. APR is still rebuilding with the new roster, which will give us a chance," Ntwali said.

REG is expected to clash with Espoir BBC while Patriots will rub shoulders with APR in a best of five playoff format.

Sunday

REG 73-72 Patriots