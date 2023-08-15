Rwanda: Two Rwandans Dead, 24 Injured in Jaguar Bus Accident

Two Rwandans were confirmed dead while 24 were injured in a Jaguar bus accident in Uganda, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, the spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police told The New Times.

The incident occurred on the Kajumiro Maddu-Ssembabule road in Gomba District.

The two Rwandans who passed away are; Justine Nyinawumuntu, 29, a resident of Kasanda, Mubende and13-year-old Gloria Kansime .

"The mother of the deceased teenager is among 24 Rwandans who sustained injuries - three of them serious. Amongst the injured, eight were admitted in Mengo Hospital while 16 are at Mulago hospital," Kabera said.

The crash involved a Jaguar bus, registration number UBF 736G Isuzu, en route from Rwanda to Uganda on Sunday, August 13 at around 05:12am.

Kabera said that injured Rwandans and relatives of the deceased are being looked after through Rwanda's Embassy in Kampala.

According to Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety spokesperson Henry Kananura, the bus driver-who also perished- is reported to have lost control, which caused the bus to turn over while travelling through Kajumiro.

Kananura said the deceased's bodies have been transferred to Gomba Hospital for autopsy.

The bus was also towed to Kanoni Police Station for inspection.

The accident comes on the heels of a series of deadly road accidents involving regional transportation companies.

In December last year, a collision between a Rwandan bus, operated by Volcano Company, and a Kenyan bus from Oxygen Company led to the unfortunate loss of six lives in Rukiga district, Western Uganda.

In March 2023, over 48 individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two passenger buses owned by Rwandan transportation firms in Ntungamo District, Western Uganda.

In June 2023, a tragic road accident in Kabale, Uganda claimed the lives of two individuals, including renowned ADEPR Pastor Theogene Niyonshuti. The incident unfolded along the Katuna-Kabale highway, involving a public transport bus and a Mercedes Benz saloon car en route to Rwanda.