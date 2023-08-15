Rwanda: Zaria Court Will Not Just Benefit Rwanda but the Whole Region - Kagame

President Paul Kagame and Masai Ujiri, Toronto Raptors president and vice-chair and Giants of Africa co-founder, believe having sports and entertainment hubs in Africa will not only nurture talents, but also generate revenue and take the continent to greater competitive heights.

Speaking at the ground-breaking event for the construction of the Zaria Court, Kagame referred to Ujiri as a doer and said that the arrival of Zaria Court is not limited to Rwanda only, but a concept that will benefit the region and the continent as well.

Kagame recounted a conversation he had with Ujiri when the latter invited him to an all-stars game, stating that it was from that interaction that the construction of BK Arena ensued.

To date, he said, when several leaders visit the arena, they express willingness to construct the same or even much bigger.

"Africa's potential is enormous and limitless, there is a lot that can be nurtured and grown here in our continent that connects with many other things in other sectors. In Africa, sports is a big thing, it connects people from all walks of life, and connecting with that every day helps the spirit to grow. Even in other areas of development, sports will grow the infrastructure and economies, and contribute to tourism. There is definitely something much bigger than we can see with our eyes," said Kagame.

Upon its completion, Zaria Court will transform into a dynamic urban complex, fostering an ecosystem centred on various aspects such as community engagement, hospitality, sports, and cultural activities.

Nestled in Kigali's vibrant sports and entertainment district, in close proximity to the BK Arena and the soon-to-be-finished Amahoro Stadium, Zaria Court Kigali is poised to serve as a hub for social and cultural gatherings, while also attracting sports aficionados, influencers, and the burgeoning middle class of Africa.

Anticipated to be finalised by early 2025, Zaria Court will mark Rwanda's inaugural establishment of its kind on the continent. The facility is envisioned as a core urban hospitality centre, repurposing existing structures to house an 80-room boutique hotel, diverse dining options, an elevated rooftop lounge, fitness facilities, spaces dedicated to well-being, co-working areas, and even a podcast studio.

Central to the site's layout is a versatile multipurpose court that will act as a versatile venue for sporting events, festivals, performances, markets, and a range of other gatherings. Additionally, Zaria Court will incorporate a dynamic retail zone that can flexibly cater to both local residents and visitors. The area will ingeniously utilise repurposed shipping containers, thereby establishing an environmentally sustainable retail space, functioning as an incubation hub that specifically targets women-owned enterprises and emerging young local entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Ujiri said, "Undoubtedly, the road has been challenging. However, the perseverance we exhibit is fortified by the incredible support. The manner in which business is conducted here in Rwanda, under your President Kagame's guidance is truly first-class. It's the spirit of problem-solving that pervades - a mind-set we need more of in this world. We genuinely appreciate the ethos behind it."

He reflected on the past events around the ongoing Giants of Africa Festival including the erection of a basketball court at Agahozo Shalom Centre, and the inauguration ceremony of the festival which he referred to as a "manifestation of our focus on youth development and shaping their perspectives."

"It is imperative that we shift our perspective. Sports should not be seen as mere recreation; it is a realm of competition and, most importantly, a business opportunity. Think back to President Kagame's step towards the construction of an arena. The ecosystem it births, including the revitalisation of the stadium and the thriving surroundings, echoes iconic global venues. It's crucial that we internalise this shift - our arena's development spurs economic growth through various channels," Ujiri said.

Kunlé Adeyemi, a Nigerian architect who is also the mind behind the design of Zaria Court, expressed that the project has ignited a wellspring of inspiration within us. "As we peer into the future, we envision this space evolving into a pivotal sports haven. Our aspiration is for it to metamorphose into a veritable sports park, an essential cornerstone within the landscape."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Picture this - it will become your foremost destination, where your sports journey commences and concludes with a memorable drink. Zaria Court is poised to revolutionise sports in Africa, etching its indelible mark on the continent's athletic landscape," Adeyemi said.

Absera Gizaw, the vice president of Private Equity at Helios Investment Partners, emphasised that sports and entertainment, as an extension, constitute a business. Gizaw underscored the importance of fostering a robust pipeline to attract those interested in investing in Africa's thriving market.

"Given that Africa is a youthful continent and will remain so, this presents an opportunity that demands our proactive cultivation," she said.

Gizaw noted that a considerable number of African talented individuals tend to seek opportunities beyond the continent, a trend that is not optimal. She stressed the necessity of devising strategies to retain these talents within Africa, marking a critical avenue for development.