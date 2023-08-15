Rwanda: Diamond Platnumz Lauds President Kagame After Memorable Giants of Africa Performance

After a mesmerizing performance at BK Arena, Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz expressed his gratitude to Rwanda's President Paul Kagame on Instagram, reaching out to his colossal 16.4 million followers.

Diamond Platnumz took the stage at the Giants of Africa opening ceremony on Sunday, August 13, and his electrifying show has etched itself into the annals of Rwandan entertainment history.

The artiste's immense popularity transcends Rwanda's borders, and his presence was particularly resonant given that the opening ceremony welcomed athletes from 16 countries united under the Giants of Africa initiative.

In his heartfelt Instagram post, the singer conveyed his appreciation: "Thank you Mr. President Paul Kagame, for your decisive leadership and the warm welcome your country extended during my visit to Rwanda. Apart from having a tight schedule, your love for the youth and your determination to promote the arts and sports sectors were evident as you joined us yesterday. Your commitment to fostering cultural exchange and promoting the arts is truly inspiring."

Diamond Platnumz continued by acknowledging the President's role in creating an environment that encourages collaboration and growth. He expressed optimism about deepening the bond between countries, artistic communities, and sports development.

"We appreciate your generosity, from the Rwandan people to us guests. Truly, Africa takes pride in you. With heartfelt gratitude," he said.

After the opening ceremony, a snapshot of the artiste alongside President Kagame quickly gained traction across multiple social media platforms, sparking a wave of online discussions and engagements.

The opening ceremony drew a crowd of more than 6,500 people, reflecting the massive popularity of Diamond Platnumz. Despite being slated for a 40-minute performance, the artiste extended his stage time to deliver an unforgettable experience, leaving his fans thoroughly satisfied.