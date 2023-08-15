Uganda: Museveni Urges Diaspora Community to Invest in Country's Development

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called upon Ugandans living in the diaspora to seize the available opportunities and play an active role in the development of their homeland.

The president made this plea during the closing session of the second annual edition of the 2023 Canada National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chapter Symposium.

The event, conducted virtually from State Lodge- Nakasero, aimed to foster dialogue, unity, and prosperity within the diaspora community.

Speaking at the symposium, which ran under the theme "dialogue, unity and a prosperous diaspora, President Museveni urged Ugandans residing abroad to engage in the advancement of Uganda's growth encouraging them to facilitate investment either by bringing foreign associates to invest or by directly investing in the country themselves.

Museveni also emphasized that the Ugandan government is currently focused on promoting and nurturing a knowledge-based economy explaining that by fostering sustained investment, the nation can realize significant advancements in various sectors.

"Participate in the development of Uganda by bringing either foreign friends to invest here or investing in Uganda yourselves," Museveni urged the diaspora community.

The president shared significant developments in Uganda, including advancements in technology and industry highlighting the government's efforts in establishing an electric vehicle industry, with plans to utilize available lithium resources for electric car batteries and the production of electric motorcycles.

He further proudly announced that Ugandan scientists are now producing vaccines and medications within the country, with government support and also encouraged the diaspora to contribute to value addition in Ugandan products, particularly in enhancing the quality and appeal of goods for international markets.

Addressing the economic progress in Uganda, President Museveni revealed the impressive growth in the dairy sector stating that Uganda had become a prominent producer of milk and its related products in Africa.

The president highlighted the remarkable evolution of the country's dairy production, from a modest 200 million liters in 1986 to a substantial 5.4 billion liters today, catering to both domestic consumption and international exports.

The President's address resonated with the diaspora community, providing a renewed sense of purpose and connection to their homeland's development.

The symposium's theme, "Dialogue, Unity and a Prosperous Diaspora," encapsulated the shared vision of a collaborative journey towards a more prosperous and inclusive Uganda.

As President Museveni concluded the symposium, his call to action echoed beyond the virtual gathering, reaffirming the importance of diaspora engagement in shaping Uganda's future prosperity.