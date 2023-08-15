Rwanda: Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest to Headline Ferwaba All-Star Game

South African multi-award-winning rappers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, who are among the biggest on the continent, were selected to headline this year's Ferwaba All-star game slated for September 23.

The highly anticipated game will take place at the BK arena, following the two previous editions that were graced by Kenyan boy Band Sauti Sol and Mavin record's star Rema.

"This September, the #AfricanThrone Tour is coming to BK Arena for the Ferwaba all-Star Game Concert 2023!. Get ready to turn all the way UP with Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest," reads a tweet by BK arena.

The performance is also part of Nasty C and Casper Nyovest's joint tour dubbed 'African Throne' World Tour, that will kick-start in Tanzania on August 18, and close in Johannesburg on October 28.

The 2023 All-star game will be the fifth edition of the competition that brings together star players of the local league, organised in two different teams which play against each other.

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) first hosted an all-star game in 2013, and did so again in 2019, 2021 and 2023. The event will also feature a three-point and slam dunk contest.

About Nasty C

Real name David Junior Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, Nasty C is a charming South African rapper, songwriter, and record producer with a light flow. He received praise for his trap-influenced sophomore album, Strings and Bling, which helped him secure two South African Music Awards and two All Africa Music Awards in 2018.

He will be performing in Kigali for the third time.

About Cassper Nyovest

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, professionally known as Cassper Nyovest, is a South African rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, record producer and amateur boxer. Born and raised in Mahikeng, North West, he is regarded as one of the most successful artists in South Africa.

His genre of music is sometimes fused between rap and other native South African sounds, which he performs both in English and his native dialect.

He is one of the biggest hip-hop artistes in South Africa and is known for his hit singles "Gusheshe" and Doc Shebeleza.

Nyovest is the founder of "Family Tree Records" which he has used to empower talented individuals in South Africa. He has owned the SA Hip Hop industry with hits and won many awards.