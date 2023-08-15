Algeria: Barbie Movie Banned in Algeria for 'Western Deviances'

Algeria has banned the movie, Barbie, after authorities say it "promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances" and that it "does not comply with Algeria's religious and cultural beliefs," reports Reuters.

The film has been showing at some cinemas in the country for several weeks, but the culture ministry has now ordered it to be stopped.

The film has been met with controversy in some countries, with similar bans in Lebanon and Kuwait. According to Reuters, Lebanon banned the film, saying it "promotes homosexuality and sexual transformation". Kuwait banned it, saying it promoted "ideas and beliefs that are alien to the Kuwaiti society and public order". Vietnam banned the film because it included a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Algeria is a Muslim-majority country, and homosexuality is illegal there.

The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, and it has topped U.S.$1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.

The 2023 film Barbie explores themes of feminism, body positivity, the importance of dreaming big, the power of friendship, and the importance of being true to yourself. The film challenges traditional gender stereotypes and shows Barbie as a strong, independent woman who is not afraid to break the rules.