Kenyan Rugby in Mourning After Passing On of National Team Player Bernadette Olesia

Nairobi — The Kenyan rugby fraternity was on Tuesday morning united in mourning after the shock demise of Kenya Lionesses' player Bernadette Olesia who was undergoing treatment for an illness at the Nairobi Women's Hospital.

In a statement, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) confirmed Olesia's passing, promising to provide further communication in due time.

Olesia was the captain of the Northern Suburbs Ladies team in addition to working as an office administrator at Shamas Rugby Foundation since 2017.

Various rugby clubs across the country sent their condolences to the national women's rugby team player's family and friends.

At the international level, Olesia was a prominent member of the national women's team -- Lionesses -- having featured for the side at May's Rugby Africa Women's Cup in Madagascar where Kenya competed against Cameroon, South Africa as well as the hosts.

One of her standout moments in national team colours was at the Rugby Africa Women's Cup in October last year in Uganda where she was named the most valuable player of the Pool A competition.

Many rugby fans were also left in shock and had fond memories of her.