South Africa: Minister Sends Condolences to Families of Tsitsikamma Accident Victims

15 August 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga has expressed her deep regret and sadness at the loss of life resulting from a collision between two vehicles on the N2 near Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape.

"It is with a heavy heart that Minister Chikunga extends her deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the six individuals who tragically lost their lives in this devastating incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time of grief and sorrow," the Ministry of Transport said on Tuesday.

The Minister extended her wishes for a speedy recovery to the two individuals - believed to be from Switzerland - who sustained injuries in the accident.

"We wish them a speedy recovery and return to good health."

The Minister emphasises the importance of vigilance and alertness among all road users to prevent such tragic accidents from occurring.

"Every life lost on our roads is one too many, and we must all take responsibility for ensuring the safety of ourselves and others," the Ministry of Transport said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will conduct a thorough investigation to establish the cause of this accident.

The Ministry of Transport said it remains committed to continuously improving road infrastructure and enforcement of traffic regulations.

"Minister Chikunga urges all road users to exercise caution, adhere to traffic laws, and prioritise safety while traveling. It is essential that we all work together to create a culture of responsible and conscientious driving, ensuring the well-being and protection of everyone on our roads.

"The Minister would like to remind the public that the Department of Transport, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will continue to intensify efforts to enforce road safety measures, with a particular focus on reducing road accidents and fatalities," the Ministry of Transport said.

