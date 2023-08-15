Somalia: Turkish-Trained Gogor Elite Forces Target Al-Shabaab Bases

Gal'ad, Somalia — In conjunction with clan militias, the national army has dislodged Al-Shabaab from swathes of central Somalia, marking a breakthrough in the 16-year war.

An official confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the Turkish-trained elite forces from the Gorgor brigade of the national army [SNA] swept into key areas between Gal'ad and Towfiq towns.

The operation has yielded territorial gains after the government troops forced Al-Shabaab fighters to flee from their base, without showing resistance during the military advances.

The government of Somalia under the leadership of President Hassan Sheikh plans to resume offensive, even though it has not fully consolidated its hold in the previous areas.

The Somali government's move to wrest back control from Al-Shabaab in parts of central Somalia is unusual in that the military has joined forces with local clan militias.

After the ground loss, Al-Shabaab began to block the main route linking Baidoa to Mogadishu, impeding the flow of vital supplies to the Southwest state amid severe drought for years.

The government deployed armed forces to the Bay region that worked in concert with Southwest regional soldiers to flush militants out of villages between Mogadishu and Baidoa to end the road blockade.