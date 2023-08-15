Tanzania: Govt to Assess Explosion Impacts At Barrick Mine

Geita — The Minister for Minerals, Dotto Biteko has directed the Nyang'hwale District mining office in Geita Region to investigate and assess the impact of explosions on residents surrounding the Barrick Gold Mine at Bulyanhulu area within the district.

The minister issued the order on Saturday at a rally which involved Members of Parliament and leaders of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in Geita Region held in Nyang'hwale District.

He said the assessment would be done in the wake of complaints presented by Nyang'hwale Member of Parliament, Hussein Nassor Amar that some residential houses of Mwigilo Ward within the district have been damaged by explosions from the mine.

The minister said the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is working to assure its people were living comfortably and therefore the assessment will be done to save the residents surrounding the mine.

"We are working on the MPs' complaints, I have come with the mining officer, tomorrow morning (Sunday) I will instruct him to go and do an inspection, to look at the cracks and advise accordingly," he said.

"We are not doing this as politics. We are doing it for the interests of our people. The mining officer will take Barrick's officer and check so that I can get information for further actions," the minister stressed.

Dr Biteko urged the residents of Nyang'hwale to continue supporting the sixth phase government to achieve the goal of sustainable development especially through the mining sector.

Earlier, Nyang'hwale MP, said some residents of Mwasabuka and Iyenze villages had their houses destroyed due to the Barrick Bulyanhulu Mine explosions.

He urged the government through the Ministry of Minerals to visit, inspect, evaluate and provide solutions to the mining activities which endanger the safety of the residents surrounding the area.