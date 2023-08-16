Kenya: City Hall to Increase Waste Collection Capacity At the Dandora Dumpsite

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government say the waste collection at the Dandora dumpsite is set to increase in the coming days following the acquisition of 27 trucks.

According to the Green Nairobi County Executive Ibrahim Auma, this will aid City Hall's solid waste management plan and ensure 3,500 youth are recruited in the Environment Department.

Auma spoke following an impromptu visit to Dandora Dumpsite to assess the progress of the ongoing construction of new weigh bridge and to also observe the dumpsite operations.

"I wish to thank the Governor H.E Sakaja Johnson for providing tools, lorries and for employing manpower to help make Nairobi clean," he stated.

The Green Nairobi Executive thanked Governor Sakaja for keeping his promise of providing job opportunities to Nairobi youth.

He further indicated that the initiative will go a long way in improving garbage collection in the City.

He also promised that repair works to reconnect the existing flood lights to the grid will be hastened in order to enable the contractor to work on a 24-hour schedule.

The County Executive was shown around the dumpsite and the garbage trucks weighing process by the Deputy Director In charge of the Dumpsite Walter Omwenga.

He was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing construction of the weigh bridge by the site contractor Vincent Rawago.The weigh bridge access is expected to be complete by 15th September 2023.