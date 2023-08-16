South Africa: Blood Splatter Revealed in Senzo Murder Trial

Police officer Sergeant Patrick Mthethwa revealed important evidence in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court.

Serving as the 12th state witness, Mthethwa recounted his response to the crime scene in Vosloorus where the South African football star tragically lost his life in 2014.

Mthethwa's testimony casts a grim light on the crime scene investigation. He told the court, "We then entered the house and noticed there was a bullet projectile on the floor.

"We then proceeded to the dining room and [found] the two beer cans were still there. That's when we also noticed the drops of blood on the floor next to the couch."

Meyiwa, who was visiting the mother of Kelly Khumalo, his partner, met a fateful end that shook the nation.

The trial has brought five men to the forefront.

The details provided by Mthethwa contribute to the evidence being put together to reconstruct the events of that day.

The trial continues.

Compiled by staff writer