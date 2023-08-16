South Africa: End of an Era - KZN Loses Crown Gospel Awards to Gauteng

The prestigious Crown Gospel Awards, a hallmark of KwaZulu-Natal's entertainment scene since its start in 2007, are relocating to Gauteng.

This move marks a departure from tradition and was announced at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg.

Marokane Mosupyoe, the MEC for Sports, Arts, and Culture, unveiled the plans to shift the esteemed awards to Gauteng, specifically to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

"Premier Panyaza Lesufi has emphasised that the Gauteng province has to be turned into a hub for our economic development in the SADC region through businesses and tourism. The Crown Gospel Awards are taking that space.

"We want KZN to know that these awards will be in Gauteng for the next seven years as of 26 November 2023," said Mosupyoe.

The Crown Gospel Awards have been synonymous with KZN's entertainment industry for over a decade.

Founded by Zanele laMbokati Nkambule, the awards have played an integral role in nurturing gospel music and promoting KZN's cultural heritage.

Reflecting on the decision, Nkambule asserted that the Crown Gospel Awards will create an unmatched entertainment event in Gauteng.

Gauteng's choice as the new host is viewed as strategic, aiming to involve previously disadvantaged communities through economic empowerment.

The township setting of Soweto aligns with this vision, encapsulating the essence of growth and inclusivity.

Lindelani Mkhize, the founder of Joyous Celebrations, a famed gospel music group, said the Crown Gospel Awards have pushed gospel music to soaring heights, making it one of the most prominent and best-selling genres across Africa.

The launch event was graced by luminaries of gospel music, including the legendary Rebecca Malope and Sipho Makhabane, former recipients of the lifetime achievement Awards.